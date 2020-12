Some traditions are too good to let pass by, and Kevin Gavin's annual all-request holiday music show is one of them. Kevin will be taking your requests from his vast, personal collection of holiday music and playing them on air Wednesday, Dec.23 from noon to 4 p.m.

Instead of calling in, we're doing things a little different this year. Let us know below what song you'd like to hear and/or share a special message you'd like Kevin to read on air via the form at wesa.fm/request.