Lawsuits' Threat Looms As Pennsylvania Vote Count Grinds On

By 16 minutes ago
  • Julio Cortez / AP

The threat of more election-related lawsuits looms as vote counting grinds on in Pennsylvania, nearly a week after the presidential election. Counties on Monday continued to sort through provisional ballots and late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Philadelphia alone was sorting through tens of thousands of ballots, including some that will be disqualified over imperfections or irregularities.

President Donald Trump’s lawyer Rudy Giuliani has vowed that litigation over Pennsylvania’s presidential election would continue this week.

The Associated Press on Saturday called the presidential contest for former Vice President Joe Biden, after it determined that the remaining ballots left to be counted in Pennsylvania would not allow Trump to catch up.

Local Stories
Election 2020
ballots

