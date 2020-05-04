LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, May 4-10

By 1 hour ago
  • Medical professionals and their supporters wearing protective face masks as a precaution against the coronavirus demand safer working conditions and policies during a May Day protest near Temple University Hospital in Philadelphia, Friday, May 1, 2020.
    Matt Rourke / AP

News on the coronavirus pandemic, including the responses of local governments, health departments, hospital systems, schools and other institutions.

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

For more information about our blog sponsor, The Pittsburgh Foundation, and its Coronavirus Emergency Fund, click here.

Monday, May 4, 2020

8:23 a.m. — Parks Conservancy offering online nature lessons

Credit Renee Rosensteel / Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has released a series of environmental lessons that may be helpful for parents running out of ways to keep their kids occupied at home.

“We are aware of the stress people are under and how important it is to stay connected to the outdoors and to moments of true learning,“ said Camila Rivera-Tinsley, the director of education for the Conservancy.

The lessons are categorized by topics including signs of spring, plant survival and native species. Each includes an activity like a scavenger hunt, craft or work sheet.

The free lessons can be found here.

7:03 a.m. — What you missed over the weekend

  • Pennsylvania is nearing 50,000 positive COVID-19 cases. 
  • Allegheny County voters can get their first look at the new paper ballots they’ll be given at the polls this June, but thanks to the coronavirus, they’ll have to ignore a government website’s recommendations about where those polling places are.
  • State Secretary of Health Rachel Levine said Saturday that counties in southwestern Pennsylvania were a priority for efforts to reopen the state amid the COVID-19 pandemic. 
  • COVID-19 continues to blight the Port Authority’s West Mifflin garage: A ninth maintenance employee at the facility has tested positive for COVID-19, and the garage is being deep-cleaned today for the third time in the past two weeks.
