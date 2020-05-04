LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, May 4-10

News on the coronavirus pandemic, including the responses of local governments, health departments, hospital systems, schools and other institutions. For information from the previous week, click here.

Monday, May 4, 2020

8:23 a.m. — Parks Conservancy offering online nature lessons

The Pittsburgh Parks Conservancy has released a series of environmental lessons that may be helpful for parents running out of ways to keep their kids occupied at home.

“We are aware of the stress people are under and how important it is to stay connected to the outdoors and to moments of true learning,“ said Camila Rivera-Tinsley, the director of education for the Conservancy.

The lessons are categorized by topics including signs of spring, plant survival and native species. Each includes an activity like a scavenger hunt, craft or work sheet.

The free lessons can be found here.

7:03 a.m. — What you missed over the weekend