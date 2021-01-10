Local Officials Brace For Possible Protests Ahead Of Inauguration Day

By 1 hour ago
  • Police officers in riot gear during a summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.
    Police officers in riot gear during a summer 2020 Black Lives Matter protest.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

As the inauguration of Joe Biden approaches, discussions of further violence continue to percolate on mainstream sites like Twitter and Facebook, as well as platforms such as Parler. Pittsburgh officials are preparing for possible actions in the city next weekend, in the waning days of Donald Trump’s presidency.

The city’s Public Safety Department is aware of reports and “social media rumors,” according to a release from the department on Saturday. 

 

Director Wendell Hissrich said city officials are working with local, state, and federal partners to ensure safety. 

 

“While we cannot discuss specific preparations, I have personally been in regular contact with law enforcement in order to continuously monitor the situation and prepare,” he said. 

 

Trump extremists have reportedly singled out Pittsburgh, Columbus, Ohio, and state capitals across the country as potential targets.

 

“Refuse to be silenced,” read one post cited by a story in The Washington Post, which first reported on the potential threats.

 

Supporters of President Donald Trump openly talked online for weeks about storming the U.S. Capitol, discussions that culminated in a deadly riot on Jan. 6. Even after the attack, more than 100 Republican represntatives -- including area Congressional Representatives Guy Reschenthaler and Mike Kelly -- objected to certifying the results of the presidential election.

 

Trump eventually issued a video acknowledging that he had lost the election. But he later declared he would not attend Biden’s inaugural.

Tags: 
Wendell Hissrich
Donald Trump
Local Stories

Related Content

Toomey Calls For Trump Resignation, Says Impeachment Unlikely

By 2 hours ago
Toomey.Senate.Gov

Sen. Pat Toomey of Pennsylvania on Sunday joined Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski in calling for Trump to "resign and go away as soon as possible." 

White House Invites GOP Lawmakers In Pennsylvania To Lunch

By Marc Levy & Mark Scolforo | Associated Press Dec 23, 2020
Julio Cortez / AP

Republican state senators in Pennsylvania were invited to a White House lunch Wednesday as President Donald Trump persists in talk of overturning his loss in the U.S. Supreme Court and baselessly maintains that Democrats stole the battleground state from him.