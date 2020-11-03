Long Lines Form As Pennsylvania Voter Make Their Choice

By 1 hour ago
  • Voters wait in line outside of the Upper St. Clair Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
    Voters wait in line outside of the Upper St. Clair Recreation Center on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.
    Terry O'Reilly

Pennsylvania voters are playing a crucial and perhaps decisive role in choosing the next president as Donald Trump and Joe Biden headline a statewide election in which millions of ballots have already been cast.

Long lines formed at many polling places as voters also decided races for Congress, the General Assembly and a trio of statewide offices — attorney general, auditor general and treasurer.

Polls opened Tuesday against the backdrop of a pandemic, a police shooting and civil unrest in Philadelphia, and the potential for a drawn-out legal fight over late-arriving mail-in ballots.

Election officials caution the winner might not be known for days as counties begin tabulating more than 2.4 million votes that arrived by mail.

