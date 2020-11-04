A Look At What's Ahead In Pennsylvania Ballot Counting

All of Pennsylvania's 18 members of Congress sought reelection, and in early results at least 11 won.

They are Republicans John Joyce, Mike Kelly, Fred Keller, Guy Reschenthaler, Glenn Thompson, Lloyd Smucker and Dan Meuser; and Democrats Mike Doyle, Dwight Evans, Mary Gay Scanlon, Brendan Boyle and Madeleine Dean.

The presidential campaign has gotten most of the attention, but other high-profile races include congressional seats and three statewide row offices.

Election officials caution that full results of Tuesday's election may take some time.

Voters did not need an excuse for the first time to vote by mail. More than 3 million applied to do so.