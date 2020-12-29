Looking For A Way To Give Back? United Way Is Looking For Tax Prep Volunteers

The United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania is recruiting volunteer tax preparers for its annual upcoming free tax preparation effort.

Volunteers help low-income families and individuals complete their tax returns, ensuring that everyone receives the full refunds they are entitled to.

No prior tax experience is necessary, and volunteers receive IRS training.

“Receiving a tax refund can be a huge help for low-income families or anyone that’s been struggling from COVID-19,” said Alena Anderson, United Way of Southwestern Pennsylvania’s United for Families Program Manager. “More than ever, many of the families we serve depend on their tax refunds to pay for basic needs, including rent, utilities, groceries, and transportation to and from work.”

Last year across the region, almost 300 volunteers prepared more than 8,000 returns, which generated millions of dollars in refunds.

The efforts help ensure people receive their Earned Income Tax Credit, which can be several thousand dollars, and don’t have to pay fees to a for-profit tax preparer.

“It is an extremely rewarding experience volunteering for this program,” said Marcel Minutolo, a ten-year tax prep volunteer veteran.

Volunteers are need from January to mid-April in Allegheny, Fayette, Greene, Washington and Westmoreland counties and can learn more or sign up at www.swpafreetaxes.org or by calling United Way at 2-1-1.