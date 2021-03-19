March 13-19 Explained: Vaccines For Prisoners, Help For Restaurants & Fetterman On Fracking

Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of March 13-19, 2021.

On this week's Explainer:

While correctional facilities aren’t included in the state’s current phase of vaccination eligibility, three Pennsylvania prisons have received vaccines for their incarcerated populations. Spotlight PA’s Joseph Darius Jaafari reported this week on the novel approach they’re using to convince people to get their shots.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not just about the bottom line for the owners of these businesses, as many workers find themselves scraping by with diminished hours and tips. Arts and culture reporter Bill O'Driscoll reports on new local initiative seeks to raise a quarter of a million dollars to help these workers.

Fracking can be a tough issue for Pennsylvania Democrats to navigate. Environmental groups oppose the practice, but union supporters say banning it outright would cost jobs. The issue is likely to play a big role in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat next year. Government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins looked at Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's stance on the issue.

