Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

March 13-19 Explained: Vaccines For Prisoners, Help For Restaurants & Fetterman On Fracking

By & 1 hour ago
  • The Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
    The Roxian Theatre in McKees Rocks, Pennsylvania.
    Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA

On this week's Explainer:

While correctional facilities aren’t included in the state’s current phase of vaccination eligibility, three Pennsylvania prisons have received vaccines for their incarcerated populations. Spotlight PA’s Joseph Darius Jaafari reported this week on the novel approach they’re using to convince people to get their shots.

Bars, restaurants and entertainment venues have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic. It’s not just about the bottom line for the owners of these businesses, as many workers find themselves scraping by with diminished hours and tips. Arts and culture reporter Bill O'Driscoll reports on new local initiative seeks to raise a quarter of a million dollars to help these workers.

Fracking can be a tough issue for Pennsylvania Democrats to navigate. Environmental groups oppose the practice, but union supporters say banning it outright would cost jobs. The issue is likely to play a big role in the race for an open U.S. Senate seat next year. Government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins looked at Pennsylvania Lt. Gov. John Fetterman's stance on the issue.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Listen on the NPR One app or subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcherSpotify, or wherever you get your podcasts.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pittsburgh Explainer
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine
Bars and Restaurants
John Fetterman

Related Content

Walton Vows To Cast ‘No’ Vote On Allegheny County Paid Sick Days Bill, Likely Killing It

By 14 hours ago
Jared Murphy / 90.5 WESA

A proposal to mandate paid sick days in Allegheny County appears destined to die two days after county executive Rich Fitzgerald vetoed the measure. Democratic councilor DeWitt Walton said Thursday that he will not back an effort to override the veto, even though he originally voted in favor of the legislation. With Walton’s defection, the veto-proof majority the bill once enjoyed appears to have collapsed.

Port Authority’s Fare Hike To $2.75 Could Actually Reduce Costs For Many Riders, But Not All

By 15 hours ago
Ryan Loew / 90.5 WESA

After more than two years of review, the Port Authority of Allegheny County proposed fare modifications for some, but those changes are unlikely to help the county’s poorest riders. If approved, the price of a trip would go up by 25 cents, to $2.75, for ConnectCard users. Transfer fees, meanwhile, would be eliminated.

Later, Gators: Council Greenlights Ban On Ownership Of Crocs, Other Species

By 18 hours ago
Humane Animal Rescue

After more than a year of delay, the scales have finally tipped in favor of a proposed Pittsburgh ordinance that would largely ban ownership of crocodiles and other species within city limits. Pittsburgh City Council gave the bill its preliminary approval Wednesday.