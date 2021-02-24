Maria Angelica Mares, 61: Johnny Cash's 'I Walk The Line'

More than 500,000 people have died in the U.S. from COVID-19 since the pandemic hit this country and the world just over a year ago. NPR is remembering some of those who lost their lives by listening to the music they loved and hearing their stories. We're calling our tribute Songs Of Remembrance.

My mother liked Mexican country-style songs, from the likes of Dueto America, Antonio Aguilar, Jorge Negrete, Juan Gabriel, Johnny Cash and other similar artists. When my mother was alive, she would listen to this style of music when in the car and on the porch listening. She would sing out loud and I will always remember the smile and happiness she had. She was a happy and joyful human being. My mom would sing and would be smiling. She was someone who liked to have company around and her face would just glow in the presence of others. She was a happy person.

The music that my mother listened to had meaning, heart and soul. It reminds me of the good times that we had together. Spending time together at different places, such as at the park, mountain, the beach and restaurants. For example, the song "I Walk the Line" by Johnny Cash would remind me of my mother because in the lyrics, "I find myself alone when each day is through / As sure as night is dark and day is light / I keep you on my mind both day and night / And happiness I've known proves that it's right." My mother has and will always be important to me. I will miss her deeply. —Lionel Mares, son



This week, we're remembering some of the more than 500,000 people in the U.S. who have died from COVID-19 through the music that gave their lives meaning. We're calling our tribute songs of remembrance. Today, Lionel Mares shares stories about his mother, Maria Angelica Mares, of Sun Valley, Calif. He says the song his mom loved was "I Walk The Line" by Johnny Cash.

LIONEL MARES: She grew up in Mexico in a small town called San Julian in Jalisco. She grew up impoverished. She worked at a young age until she met my dad and got married, and she moved to California in her late 20s. She felt at home here for many years.

MARES: My mom was really a positive person. She was always joyful, always loved being with friends, family. My mom would crack up jokes, and she would laugh. And that would make me laugh, too, because it's just those sort of moments, you know?

JOHNNY CASH: (Singing) I walk the line.

MARES: My mom liked country music. And she will always be, like, singing along in her car or on the porch, always a smile on their face, you know? That's what I always remember about my mom. It's the happiness. When I go visit her at the cemetery, I would sing the song, you know, like, in my head or on a low voice and - I'll keep you on my mind both day and night.

CASH: (Singing) Both day and night. And happiness I've known proves that it's right.

MARES: As I grew older and she became sick and couldn't walk no more, I became her caregiver. And it was very important for me to be there for her, to take care of her, you know, give her medication. I felt, like, a sense of responsibility that I would not let my mom down.

CASH: (Singing) You give me cause for love that I can't hide. For you I know I'd even try to turn the tide.

MARES: She always loved going to the beach 'cause she liked being around the water, and she always loved being active. And when she couldn't drive anymore, I would drive her to those places - to the beach, the mountains - and just spend time with her in nature.

CASH: (Singing) I keep a close watch on this heart of mine.

MARES: I love my mom, and I miss her so much. And I miss hearing her voice and her smile.

CASH: (Singing) I keep my eyes wide open all the time.

That was Lionel Mares from Sun Valley, Calif., remembering his mother, Maria Angelica Mares. She was 61 when she died from COVID-19 in April of last year.