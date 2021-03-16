McKees Rocks Sues ALCOSAN As Concern Grows Over Tunnel Plan

By 18 seconds ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

McKees Rocks, a long-struggling borough on the Allegheny River, sued the county’s wastewater-treatment authority in court on Tuesday, alleging the agency’s efforts to reduce sewage overflows could literally undermine its efforts to recover from decades-long decline.

“We want them to know we are serious,” said attorney Steven Engel, who filed the suit on McKees Rocks’ behalf.

At issue is Allegheny County Sanitary Authority’s Clean Water Plan, a $2 billion effort to resolve decades-old concerns about sewage overflows that take place when heavy rains overwhelm aging sewer systems. And at the heart of the dispute is the former Crivelli Chevrolet car dealership, which Alcosan bought for $2 million last year.

The site lies along the entrance to McKees Rocks’ business district, in an area that already struggles with traffic, and across the street from an affordable housing complex. Borough officials have grown increasingly concerned that Alcosan wants to use it as the site for digging out a massive storage tunnel what will collect sewer flows until Alcosan’s Woods Run treatment plant – located on the opposite bank of the Ohio River – can handle it.

“Imagine a perpetual, massive open pit 150-feet-deep and as large as a football field that would be the dumping and hauling station for millions pounds of dirt and sludge,” said McKees Rocks Borough Council President Archie Brinza in a statement announcing the lawsuit. “Now imagine that project -- and all of the dump trucks, debris and construction traffic that goes along with it -- at the gateway to your neighborhood’s business district for decades, adjacent to low-income residents.”

A spokesman for Alcosan said that the agency would not comment on the lawsuit, but said it had not made a decision about where to place the tunnel. The Clean Water Plan will involve systemwide investments, and spokesman Joesph Vallarian said that purchasing the site made sense as it was close to existing sewer infrastructure, which lays alongside nearby Chartiers Creek.

“I’m not buying it,” said Engel, who suspects that the agency is “trying to stall and stall to allow the engineers to finalize the plan so they can say, ‘We spent the taxpayers’ money to do this.’”

Alcosan has not provided maps of proposed tunnel alignments, though the borough’s complaint alleges that the agency confirmed its intentions for the site in a meeting with borough officials last spring.

In the nearly 100 pages of the complaint, McKees Rocks describes its years-long effort to recover from the collapse of local manufacturing, the potential for future development and road improvements. A large-scale construction project, it says, could jeopardize much of that progress, not least for residents of the 138-unit Hays Manor housing complex located across the street from the Crivelli site. Residents there often lack their own cars, and while the business district boasts pharmacy and other services, the complaint warns, traffic and disruption created by a construction site could “make their access to those essential businesses much more difficult.”

Engel says McKees Rocks – a community which U.S. Census figures show is about one-third Black and has a poverty rate of over 30 percent -- shouldn’t be sacrificed to solve the stormwater problems of a region that includes much more affluent communities upstream. “It’s an environmental justice issue,” he said.  

The complaint also decries a lack of public notice regarding a proposed tunnel project, and Engel says officials proposed a half-dozen alternate sites at Alcosan’s requests, but the agency didn’t respond. Borough officials “felt Alcosan was considering the proposals, but they didn’t hear back.”

Officials voted to authorize the lawsuit late last year, but held off until March in hopes “they could nip this in the bud,” Engel said.

The complaint seeks to halt any work Alcosan may undertake on the site, and bar the agency from using it as a launch point for tunnel construction. But Engel says Alcosan could still avoid the legal dispute, “If they’re willing to put something in writing that we will not use this site and we will use an alternative site that you proposed.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
ALCOSAN
Combined Sewer Overflow

Related Content

ALCOSAN Releases New, Greener Plan To Control Sewage Overflows, But Critics Say It's Not Enough

By Margaret J. Krauss Sep 19, 2019
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

The Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, or ALCOSAN, revealed its plans to reduce sewage overflows by 7 billion gallons by 2036. The announcement Thursday began with something unusual: a round of applause for the sewage treatment plant.

The Path Of A Flush: Interactive Map Shows Wastewater's Journey To ALCOSAN

By Feb 10, 2020
Civic Mapper

When you flush the toilet in Allegheny County, chances are that the waste ends up at a facility just up the Ohio River from the McKees Rocks Bridge.

To track the waste's path from one's toilet to the Allegheny County Sanitary Authority, people can use Flush.It.  This interactive map directs users to type in an address that’s within the ALCOSAN service area. After several seconds, a bright turquoise line appears, tracing a flush's route.