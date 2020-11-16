Michael Kiwanuka: Tiny Desk (Home) Concert

The Tiny Desk is working from home for the foreseeable future. Introducing NPR Music's Tiny Desk (home) concerts, bringing you performances from across the country and the world. It's the same spirit — stripped-down sets, an intimate setting — just a different space.

Enter the unassuming and innately talented Michael Kiwanuka from a "rainy London" flat that's dimly lit with a vintage feel. The Mercury Prize-winning musician evokes an all-encompassing softness in spirit as he leads viewers into the "Light," the first of five songs in his Tiny Desk (home) concert. The warm texture of his voice and tenderness of his soul belie the depth of his songwriting, which ranges from sociopolitical works to songs revealing the inner chambers of self-exploration. Featuring material from both Love & Hate and his more recent award-winning Kiwanuka, this is an absolutely stunning performance.

SET LIST

"Light"

"Hard To Say Goodbye"

"Hero"

"Cold Little Heart"

"Solid Ground"

MUSICIANS

Michael Kiwanuka: vocals, guitar, keys

CREDITS

Video: Eoin McLoughlin

Audio: St. Francis Hotel

TINY DESK TEAM

Producer: Abby O'Neill

Video Producer: Morgan Noelle Smith

Audio Mastering: Josh Rogosin

Associate Producer: Bobby Carter

Tiny Production Team: Bob Boilen, Kara Frame, Maia Stern

Executive Producer: Lauren Onkey

Senior VP, Programming: Anya Grundmann