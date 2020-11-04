Michigan Live Election Results 2020

Updated at 7:40 a.m. ET Wednesday

As of early Wednesday morning Eastern time, The Associated Press has not yet called the presidential race in the critical swing state of Michigan, which carries 16 Electoral College votes.

The state was a final campaign stop for both sides: Biden campaigned there with former President Barack Obama on Saturday, Sen. Kamala Harris returned for a final push on Election Day and President Trump held his last campaign rally in Grand Rapids on Monday night.

View live results for Michigan's 2020 presidential, governor, Senate and House races.



