Minnesota Live Election Results 2020

Updated at 2:36 a.m. ET: The AP called Minnesota and its 10 electoral votes for Joe Biden. The state has been reliable for Democrats, though President Trump came close to flipping it in 2016 when he trailed Hillary Clinton by just 1.5 percentage points.

The Trump campaign had long targeted Minnesota as a state to expand its possible paths to victory, though Biden maintained a sizable lead, polling at or above 50% for most of the year.

View live results for Minnesota's races for president, Senate and House.



