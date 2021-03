90.5 WESA's "The Confluence" for Tuesday, March 23, 2021

On today's program: Legal analyst David Harris breaks down the process of jury selection for the trial of the former Minneapolis police officer facing charges for the murder of George Floyd; as the country debates a minimum wage increase, the economist who published a landmark study comparing fast food restaurant employment in Pennsylvania and New Jersey revisits his research; and we hear how working women have been disproportionately affected by the pandemic.