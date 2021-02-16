More Than 10% Of Allegheny County Residents Have Gotten At Least One Dose Of Vaccine

By 1 minute ago
  • A student receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
    A student receives her first dose of the Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine during a vaccination clinic hosted by the University of Pittsburgh and the Allegheny County Health Department at the Petersen Events Center, in Pittsburgh, Thursday, Jan. 28, 2021.
    Gene J. Puskar / AP

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

  

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

According to state data, more than 10% of Allegheny County residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At least 126,000 county residents have received the vaccine—nearly one-third of whom have had both doses, meaning they’re fully vaccinated. A 10% vaccination rate is roughly even with Pennsylvania’s overall vaccination rate—but falls behinds the national rate, which is nearing 12%.

The state’s data does not include vaccinations given at federal facilities, such as prisons and hospitals run by the Veterans Health Administration.

A vaccine administered at an Allegheny County facility to a non-Allegheny County resident is counted within a patient’s county of residence.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County: 

  • 199 new cases
  • One new death
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus Updates
Coronavirus

Related Content

Snow Plows Face A Challenging Terrain And Aging Fleet, Says City Public Works Acting Director

By , , & 4 hours ago
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA


On today's program: As the city receives several inches of fresh snow, the Pittsburgh acting director of Public Works explains how the department manages plowing and salting 1,500 “lane miles” of road; Goodblend Pennsylvania is slated to build the region’s largest marijuana plant and dispensary, a 120,000-square-foot facility; and former Pittsburgh resident Sharon G. Flake has published a companion to her bestselling young adult novel, “The Skin I’m In.”

Latino Leaders In PA Work To Build Trust In Vaccines

By Anthony Orozco | WITF 8 hours ago
Matt Slocum / AP

When Delfin Vasquez got his first dose of the Moderna coronavirus vaccine in January, he made sure to post the news on Facebook for all of his friends to see.

Allentown's Hilltop Pharmacy Able To Resume Giving Second Doses Of Vaccine

By 22 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

Monday, Feb. 15, 2021  