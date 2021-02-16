More Than 10% Of Allegheny County Residents Have Gotten At Least One Dose Of Vaccine

Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania.

Tuesday, Feb. 16, 2021

According to state data, more than 10% of Allegheny County residents have gotten at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

At least 126,000 county residents have received the vaccine—nearly one-third of whom have had both doses, meaning they’re fully vaccinated. A 10% vaccination rate is roughly even with Pennsylvania’s overall vaccination rate—but falls behinds the national rate, which is nearing 12%.

The state’s data does not include vaccinations given at federal facilities, such as prisons and hospitals run by the Veterans Health Administration.

A vaccine administered at an Allegheny County facility to a non-Allegheny County resident is counted within a patient’s county of residence.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County: