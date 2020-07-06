Nearly 100K In Pennsylvania Got Federal Virus Loans So Far

By 2 hours ago
  • A table marked with a tape "X" that will remain unused, is in front of Sara Kennely, as she cleans one of the dining tables at Max's Allegheny Tavern, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
    A table marked with a tape "X" that will remain unused, is in front of Sara Kennely, as she cleans one of the dining tables at Max's Allegheny Tavern, Thursday, June 4, 2020.
    Keith Srakocic / AP

The Treasury Department on Monday released the names of more than 26,000 businesses or organizations based in Pennsylvania that received funds from a federal program intended to support the economy as states shut down to stem the spread of the coronavirus.

The Treasury only identified borrowers that got more than $150,000. So far, that is about one-quarter of the more than 97,000 entities from Pennsylvania that borrowed money from the federal program.

The average loan amount for the entire program was $107,000, the Treasury Department said in a broad summary of the program.

The government handed out $521 billion through the Paycheck Protection Program, a crucial piece of the government’s $2 trillion rescue package. The loans can be forgiven if the businesses mostly use the money to continue paying their workers. The program initially was set to expire June 30 but was extended last week to Aug. 8.

The public may never know the identity of more than 80% of the nearly 5 million beneficiaries to date because the Trump administration has refused to release details on loans under $150,000. That secrecy spurred a lawsuit by news organizations including The Associated Press.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Related Content

WESA Daily Briefing: July 6, 2020

By 9 hours ago
Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

 

5:01 p.m. – Black-owned business event postponed

Eyeing Social Change, Pirates Star Josh Bell Finds His Voice

By Will Graves | Associated Press 9 hours ago
Frank Franklin II / AP

Josh Bell wanted to make a statement with his actions, a way to channel the disgust the Pittsburgh Pirates first baseman felt in the wake of George Floyd's death at the hands of Minneapolis police in late May.

Yet as the crowds surged in downtown Pittsburgh last month during a planned peaceful protest, he fought the urge to join in.

He couldn't help but notice the helicopters buzzing. He checked the Internet and saw what began with a positive vibe had shifted to something darker. Wary of the optics and the fallout, Bell, who is Black, heeded the advice of his girlfriend.

A Light Map Could Illuminate How Street Lamps Are Part Of Pittsburgh’s Pollution Problems

By 12 hours ago
Daylon Burt / International Dark-Sky Association, Pittsburgh

Streetlights emitting artificial beams through neighborhoods every night could be to blame for decreasing firefly populations and a generation of young people with no concept of what the Milky Way looks like in a starry night sky. A Carnegie Mellon University professor and self-proclaimed dark-sky defender, Diane Turnshek, is working with a small team to study the problem of night time light pollution in the Pittsburgh area.