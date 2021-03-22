Nearly 80% Of PPS Teachers Have Been Partially Vaccinated

Nearly 100,000 Pennsylvania teachers and school staff have been partially vaccinated including most of those in the city school district.
Nearly 80% of Pittsburgh Public Schools employees have been partially vaccinated. About 3,000 staff participated in a two-day clinic this month, but the district says it can’t track who hasn’t received a shot.
Sarah Schneider reports half of the 22,000 PPS students are expected to return in-person in April after 13 months of remote learning. The district says it expects the other half to return this school year, but administrators won’t commit to a date.
Gov. Tom Wolf dictated that the state’s allotment of single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines be used for educators. The state’s National Guard is administering those shots.
Latest numbers:
Allegheny County (over 48 hours):
- 425 new cases
- 1 new death
Pennsylvania (over 48 hours):
- 3,920 new cases
- 1,554 hospitalizations
- 320 patients in the ICU
- 15 new deaths
- 1,529,898 people fully vaccinated