Nearly 80% Of PPS Teachers Have Been Partially Vaccinated

Nearly 100,000 Pennsylvania teachers and school staff have been partially vaccinated including most of those in the city school district.

Nearly 80% of Pittsburgh Public Schools employees have been partially vaccinated. About 3,000 staff participated in a two-day clinic this month, but the district says it can’t track who hasn’t received a shot.

Sarah Schneider reports half of the 22,000 PPS students are expected to return in-person in April after 13 months of remote learning. The district says it expects the other half to return this school year, but administrators won’t commit to a date.

Gov. Tom Wolf dictated that the state’s allotment of single-dose Johnson and Johnson vaccines be used for educators. The state’s National Guard is administering those shots.

Latest numbers:

Allegheny County (over 48 hours):

425 new cases

1 new death

Pennsylvania (over 48 hours):