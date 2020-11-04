Nevada Live Election Results 2020

Updated at 7 p.m. ET on Wednesday

As of Wednesday evening ET, The Associated Press has not called the presidential race in Nevada.

Nevada, which has six Electoral College votes, went for Democrats in the past three presidential elections, though the Trump campaign has talked ambitiously about flipping it. Nevada secretary of state's elections division expects to provide an update on the voting results Thursday morning.

"Counties have until Nov. 12 to finish the count," Jennifer Russell, a spokeswoman for the Nevada secretary of state's office, told NPR.

