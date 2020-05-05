New Initiative Brings Artworks To Shuttered Philly Businesses

By 1 hour ago
  • Workers affix a poster to a shuttered business in Philadelphia, Monday, May 4, 2020. The Center City District and Mural Arts Philadelphia posted the original works on multiple locations in an effort to enhance the neighborhood awash with business shuttere
    Workers affix a poster to a shuttered business in Philadelphia, Monday, May 4, 2020. The Center City District and Mural Arts Philadelphia posted the original works on multiple locations in an effort to enhance the neighborhood awash with business shuttere
    Matt Rourke / AP

A new initiative is bringing works by Philadelphia artists to some downtown businesses temporarily shuttered in an effort to stem the spread of the coronavirus pandemic, officials said.

The Center City District and Mural Arts Philadelphia said two dozen works by 11 artists were selected for installation over the boarded-up windows of nine locations ranging from small retailers to large restaurants.

Protective plywood boards installed by business owners at 56 downtown locations have drawn graffiti, and crews have been painting the boards black to stem the problem. As part of the Storefront Artwork Initiative, works of art were printed on 6-by-6-foot panels of parachute cloth and applied with acrylic gel adhesive to the boards.

District president and CEO Paul Levy said it's intended to “temporarily brighten the physical environment, engage local artists and send the message that through creativity and innovation we will prevail.” He said it's important to ensure that Center City “remains ready to welcome back workers, students and shoppers as this crisis ends.”

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia

Related Content

LIVE BLOG: Coronavirus In Pittsburgh, May 4-10

By May 4, 2020
Keith Srakocic / AP

News on the coronavirus pandemic, including the responses of local governments, health departments, hospital systems, schools and other institutions. For information from the previous week, click here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

Lawrence County Officials Urge Caution As Parts Of Pennsylvania On Verge Of Reopening

By 8 hours ago
Shari Koscinski / 90.5 WESA

While much of Pennsylvania remains in coronavirus lockdown, restrictions on businesses in the northwest and north-central parts of the state will begin to loosen on Friday. Lawrence County, closest to Pittsburgh, is one of 24 counties where retail businesses will be allowed to welcome in-person customers.

Pitt Researcher Studying Link Between COVID-19 And Stroke

By 7 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

A University of Pittsburgh physician is leading an international effort to learn more about the link between COVID-19 and neurological symptoms, including stroke.

City Of Pittsburgh Urges Court To Reverse Its Ruling On Gun Laws

By 18 hours ago
Kathleen J. Davis / 90.5 WESA

The City of Pittsburgh has filed legal briefs with the Pennsylvania Commonwealth Court, arguing that the courts should reverse previous rulings on the city’s controversial gun laws. The laws were passed in response to the Tree of Life shooting in October 2018.