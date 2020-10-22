New Lawsuit Targets Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot Deadline

By 10 minutes ago
  • In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a mail-in ballot before voting at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
    In this Sept. 29, 2020, file photo Philadelphia City Council President Darrell L. Clarke fills out an application for a mail-in ballot before voting at the opening of a satellite election office at Temple University's Liacouras Center in Philadelphia.
    Matt Slocum / AP

A new lawsuit is challenging Pennsylvania’s court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election in the presidential battleground state.

Plaintiffs in the suit filed Thursday include a Republican congressional candidate and four registered voters from Somerset County.

The lawsuit comes three days after the U.S. Supreme Court, divided 4-4, rejected a Republican plea making a similar argument.

Both sought to block a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Politics
ballots

Related Content

Printing Error Sends Wrong Ballots To Nearly 29,000 Voters In Allegheny County

By Oct 14, 2020
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

The Allegheny County Elections Division announced Wednesday that the company in charge of printing and mailing ballots sent the wrong ballots to 28,879 voters, citing an error by the vendor in charge of printing and mailing the ballots. 

Republican Nicole Ziccarelli Challenges Democrat Jim Brewster In District Trump Won

By Oct 13, 2020
Courtesy of the Committee to Elect Jim Brewster and Friends of Nicole Ziccarelli

State Senator Jim Brewster, of McKeesport, is one of Allegheny County’s last old-school Democrats — friendly to labor, but socially conservative — to serve in Harrisburg. And now, after his district went narrowly for President Donald Trump in 2016, the lawmaker faces a reelection challenge from first-time Republican candidate Nicole Ziccarelli, of Lower Burrell.

A win for Brewster is considered essential to enabling Democrats to flip control of the Pennsylvania legislature.

PA Voter Registration Hits All Time High, Mail-In Ballot Requests Exceed Primary Totals

By Oct 8, 2020
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Voter registration in Pennsylvania has likely set records, election officials said Wednesday, and requests for mail-in ballots ahead of the general election have already exceeded total mail-in voting in the primary. The state also announced plans to counteract efforts to claim victory on Election Night before the mail-in ballots are counted.