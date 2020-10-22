New Lawsuit Targets Pennsylvania's Mail-In Ballot Deadline

A new lawsuit is challenging Pennsylvania’s court-ordered deadline to count mail-in ballots that are received up to three days after the Nov. 3 election in the presidential battleground state.

Plaintiffs in the suit filed Thursday include a Republican congressional candidate and four registered voters from Somerset County.

The lawsuit comes three days after the U.S. Supreme Court, divided 4-4, rejected a Republican plea making a similar argument.

Both sought to block a state Supreme Court ruling that required county election officials to receive and count mailed-in ballots that arrive up until Nov. 6, even if they don’t have a clear postmark, as long as there is not proof it was mailed after the polls closed.