The News Roundup - Domestic

President Donald Trump became the third president in the history of the United States to be impeached.

The seven highest-polling Democrats took the stage in Los Angeles for the sixth Democratic debate of 2019.

And it seemed like a so-far cordial field of candidates took the gloves off.

Boeing ceased production of the 737 Max passenger jet. The plane model hasn’t flown for nine months after two crashes killed 346 people.

We cover these stories and more on the domestic edition of the News Roundup.

GUESTS

Wendy Benjaminson, Politics editor, Bloomberg; @wbenjaminson

Nancy Marshall-Genzer, Senior reporter, Marketplace; @MarshallGenzer

Ginger Gibson, Political correspondent, Reuters; @gingergibson

