North Carolina Live Election Results 2020

Updated at 7:30 a.m. ET Wednesday

As of early morning Wednesday Eastern time, The Associated Press has not yet called the presidential race in North Carolina.

The state, which carries 15 Electoral College votes, has been one of the most hard fought of the election. It was especially inundated with advertising due to its competitive Senate and gubernatorial campaigns. North Carolina went for Donald Trump by more than 3 points in 2016.

View live results for North Carolina's races for president, governor, the Senate and the House.



Copyright 2020 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.

Loading...