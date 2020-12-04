Nov. 28-Dec. 4 Explained: Food Benefits, Non-Profit Funding & A Gulf Between The Parties

Listen to Pittsburgh Explainer for the week of Nov. 28 - Dec.4, 2020.

On this week's Explainer:

The coronavirus pandemic has many families who rely on food stamps struggling to put food on the table. Kate Giammarise reports on efforts by the Trump administration to prevent the distribution of additional benefits to certain recipients of the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP.

The Allegheny Regional Asset District, or RAD, funnels a portion of sales taxes to county nonprofits. Earlier this year RAD cut grant funding amid concerns about how the coronavirus pandemic would affect revenue. But as arts and culture reporter Bill O'Driscoll reports, this week RAD restored much of that funding.

For the past year, government and accountability reporter Lucy Perkins has been following four Pennsylvania voters from across the political spectrum. This week in the final installment of our Split Ticket series, the voters weigh in on the outcome of last month’s presidential election

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Stitcher and Spotify.