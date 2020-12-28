Nursing Home Residents, Workers To Get Coronavirus Vaccines

By Brett Sholtis | WITF 59 minutes ago
  • Mary Lou Galushko gives Jeanne Peters, 95, the first COVID-19 vaccination at The Reservoir nursing home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn.
    Mary Lou Galushko gives Jeanne Peters, 95, the first COVID-19 vaccination at The Reservoir nursing home on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020, in West Hartford, Conn.
    Stephen Dunn / AP

The federal government is beginning to vaccinate nursing home workers and residents in Pennsylvania against the coronavirus.

As part of the federal coronavirus response dubbed Operation Warp Speed, the Pfizer BioNTech vaccine is available through a partnership with Walgreens and CVS, said Pennsylvania Health Secretary Dr. Rachel Levine.

Nursing homes have been hit especially hard by the virus. Older people are more susceptible to its worst outcomes, and close quarters make it easier to spread. At least 8,470 deaths from COVID-19 in Pa. — more than half — were among nursing home residents. More than 51,400 residents and 9,200 long-term care workers have tested positive for COVID-19.

While nursing homes are the priority, next week other types of long-term group residences also will have access to the vaccine, Levine said at a news conference Monday. Residents will not be required to get vaccinated.

She emphasized that it’s a federal program and the state’s role is limited. However, the state health department will provide regular updates on which facilities have gotten access to the vaccine on its website.

The effort comes weeks after the state began to vaccinate frontline health care workers such as doctors and nurses. More than 72,000 people have been vaccinated so far, health department data shows.

Levine noted that for each person who gets a vaccine, a second dose is reserved for that person, since two doses are required for it to be effective.

Cases remain high across the commonwealth. The state is under orders that ban indoor dining, bar school sports and set limits on business capacities through Jan. 4.

Levine cautioned people to remain vigilant in protecting themselves against the virus. She said she’s “hopeful for late spring, maybe early summer” for vaccines to be available to the general public.


Read more from our partners, WITF.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
coronavirus vaccine

Related Content

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Police Officials Tout Progress, Warn Of Waning Diversity On Force

By 2 hours ago
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Police officials told City Council on last week that the bureau is making progress on a series of reforms — but they warned the force risked becoming less diverse at a time when racial tensions around policing have come to the forefront.

Allegheny County Outpacing Philadelphia In COVID Deaths This Month

By Dec 24, 2020
David Zalubowski / AP

State data shows that 299 Allegheny County residents have died from COVID-19 so far this month.

 

That means that one-third of the county’s total COVID fatalities since the start of the pandemic have occurred in December.