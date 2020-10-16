Related Program: 
Oct. 10-16 Explained: Misprinted Ballots, Racist Slurs & Pennsylvania Wildfires

    Lucy Perkins / 90.5 WESA

On this week's Explainer:

WESA’s Lucy Perkins outlines what happened that caused nearly 29,000 misprinted ballots to go out to Allegheny County residents. County elections officials are blaming the error on a third-party vendor.

From confusion about mail-in ballots to the process of voting in person, WESA has rounded up a list of frequently asked questions about the November election.

WESA’s Bill O’Driscoll reported on a recent incident in Pittsburgh’s Riverview Park during which three white men threatened and harassed a local educator. Fourth grade teacher Mark A.D. Williams recorded the men illegally riding motorscooters through the path and then yelling racial slurs at him.

When you think about wildfires, you probably think about California or Australia, where millions of acres have burned in record-setting fire seasons over the past few years. But Pennsylvania has wildfires too, and climate change could make them worse. StateImpact Pennsylvania’s Rachel McDevitt has been keeping up with conservation officials and says the state’s annual wildfire season could be changing.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

