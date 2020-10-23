Related Program: 
Pittsburgh Explainer

Oct. 17-23 Explained: COVID-19 Vaccine Distribution, Eviction Court & Local Police Reform Efforts

By & 17 minutes ago
  • This week, the City of Pittsburgh’s Police Reform Task Force released its recommendations.
    This week, the City of Pittsburgh’s Police Reform Task Force released its recommendations.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On this week’s Explainer:

The City of Pittsburgh’s Police Reform Task Force released its recommendations this week. WESA’s Ariel Worthy reports the group was formed in the wake of protests over police violence and misconduct, and the controversial “less lethal” crowd control tactics that local law enforcement used in response.

WESA’s Kate Giammarise recently spent some time at eviction court, talking with tenants, attorneys, judges and advocates. While the Trump administration may have ordered a halt to certain evictions during the pandemic, she reports eviction proceedings are still making their way through the courts.

Experts agree that an effective and safe coronavirus vaccine is the key to ending the pandemic. WESA’s Sarah Boden explains how the process for distributing flu vaccines, an annual event, could inform the rollout of a coronavirus vaccine.

Pittsburgh Explainer is hosted by Liz Reid and produced by Katie Blackley. New episodes come out every Friday. Subscribe on iTunesGoogle PlayStitcher and Spotify.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
eviction moratorium
Eviction
Coronavirus
Community Task Force on Police Reform
Vaccine
Pittsburgh Explainer

Related Content

How Trump's Third Supreme Court Pick Divides Western PA Voters

By Oct 1, 2020
Jared Murphy and Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

The U.S. Supreme Court has been thrust into the political spotlight, following the recent death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. For our Split Ticket series, we’re following four Western Pennsylvania voters for one year, and looking at how issues like the Supreme Court influence their choices. With just a month until the general election, the fight over Ginsburg’s replacement underscores the tensions of a divisive election year.


Solution For Racism, Inequity Should Be Central To Redesign Of PA State Universities, Senator Says

By Jamie Martines | Spotlight PA 12 hours ago
Commonwealth Media Services

A state senator Wednesday called on officials of Pennsylvania’s system of public universities to prioritize solutions to address racism and inequity experienced by students of color as part of a larger planned restructuring.

Obama At Philly Biden Rally: 'You've Got To Turn Out Like Never Before'

By Katie Meyer | WHYY 13 hours ago
Matt Slocum / AP

Former President Barack Obama visited Philadelphia Wednesday for his first in-person campaign events of the election cycle on behalf of Joe Biden.