One-Fifth Of Allegheny County Residents Have Been Vaccinated

By 41 minutes ago
  • People wait for 15 minutes after their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic on the North Shore.
    People wait for 15 minutes after their first COVID-19 vaccine shot at a clinic on the North Shore.
    Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

More than 20% of Allegheny County residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Sarah Boden reports these numbers do not include vaccinations of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine—which educators will start to receive tomorrow.

Penn State researchers study wastewater to track COVID-19

A team of Penn State researchers is testing wastewater to track the rise and fall of the COVID-19 virus in the State College area, WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports.

Andrew Read, director of the Huck Institutes of Life Sciences at Penn State, is among those testing the university’s wastewater for COVID-19. He says that while testing people for the virus can go up and down, “you can’t escape the wastewater.”

The team began the project in the summer of 2020 and have been testing wastewater samples daily at three campus and town locations.

“For us, that’s been really important at understanding the variation,” Read said. “I think that gives us one of the clearest pictures of what’s happening anywhere in the country.”

They’re also working with the state prisons on testing. Read said wastewater monitoring will be an inexpensive way to keep watching out for outbreaks of the virus after many have been vaccinated.

LATEST NUMBERS:

Allegheny County:

  • 348 new cases
  • 2 new deaths

Pennsylvania:

  • 2,975 new cases
  • 1,502 hospitalizations
  • 303 patients in the ICU
  • 40 new deaths
  • 3,047,539 vaccine doses administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
COVID-19 Vaccine

Related Content

From Tests To Vaccines, PA Health Officials Still Missing Crucial Race Data For COVID-19

By Ese Olumhense & Jamie Martines | Spotlight PA 1 hour ago
Leise Hook / Spotlight PA

In early February, more than a month into Pennsylvania’s rocky vaccine rollout, state officials were once again facing questions about missing data on race and ethnicity.

WWII Code Breaker, Who Kept Her Work Secret For Decades, Celebrates 100th Birthday

By Mar 2, 2021
Courtesy Julia Parsons

Pittsburgh-native Julia Parsons wasn’t able to talk about her work code-breaking German messages during World War II for decades because her work was top secret. Parsons told WESA’s The Confluence that her father thought she just worked a desk job. 

State Gaming Control Board Has A 'Pattern' Of Appointing Politically Connected People

By , , & 6 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: The state board tasked with licensing and overseeing casinos has become a “golden parachute” for some lawmakers and the politically connected, explains Spotlight PA reporter Angela Couloumbis; and a palliative care social worker tells us what it means to die well, and why the pandemic is making it harder for her to support patients.