One-Fifth Of Allegheny County Residents Have Been Vaccinated

More than 20% of Allegheny County residents have received at least one shot of the COVID-19 vaccine, according to data from the Pennsylvania Department of Health and the VA Pittsburgh Healthcare System.

Sarah Boden reports these numbers do not include vaccinations of the one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine—which educators will start to receive tomorrow.

Penn State researchers study wastewater to track COVID-19

A team of Penn State researchers is testing wastewater to track the rise and fall of the COVID-19 virus in the State College area, WPSU’s Anne Danahy reports.

Andrew Read, director of the Huck Institutes of Life Sciences at Penn State, is among those testing the university’s wastewater for COVID-19. He says that while testing people for the virus can go up and down, “you can’t escape the wastewater.”

The team began the project in the summer of 2020 and have been testing wastewater samples daily at three campus and town locations.

“For us, that’s been really important at understanding the variation,” Read said. “I think that gives us one of the clearest pictures of what’s happening anywhere in the country.”

They’re also working with the state prisons on testing. Read said wastewater monitoring will be an inexpensive way to keep watching out for outbreaks of the virus after many have been vaccinated.

LATEST NUMBERS:

Allegheny County:

348 new cases

2 new deaths

Pennsylvania: