One Small Step: Aaron Weidman & Tawnya Davis On 'Luck,' Race & Opportunity

  Aaron Weidman (left), 32, and Tawnya Davis, 53, spoke for StoryCorps' and WESA's One Small Step.
Aaron Weidman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, says the idea of “luck” plays a limited role in how likely a person is to realize their potential. But Tawnya Davis, 53, of Monroeville, Pa., says not everyone has access to the same resources. 

 

The two recently spoke for One Small Step, a collaboration between StoryCorps and 90.5 WESA that aims to connect people across the political divide through the act of conversation. During their conversation, Weidman and Davis discussed how a person’s race can shape their opportunities in life.  

 

 

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

 

