One Small Step: Aaron Weidman & Tawnya Davis On 'Luck,' Race & Opportunity

A conversation between Aaron Weidman and Tawnya Davis for StoryCorps' and WESA's One Small Step.

Aaron Weidman, 32, of Pittsburgh’s Squirrel Hill neighborhood, says the idea of “luck” plays a limited role in how likely a person is to realize their potential. But Tawnya Davis, 53, of Monroeville, Pa., says not everyone has access to the same resources.

The two recently spoke for One Small Step, a collaboration between StoryCorps and 90.5 WESA that aims to connect people across the political divide through the act of conversation. During their conversation, Weidman and Davis discussed how a person’s race can shape their opportunities in life.

