One Small Step: Susan Uffelman & Michele Charmello On Building Bridges After A Bruising Campaign

By 1 hour ago
  • Charmello-Uffelman
    Michele Charmello (left), 51, and Susan Uffelman, 53, spoke for StoryCorps' and WESA's One Small Step.
    Erin Keane Scott / 90.5 WESA

 


 

Susan Uffelman, 53, of Pittsburgh and Michele Charmello, 51, of Pitcairn, Pa., stand on opposite ends of the political spectrum—Uffelman to the right, Charmello to the left. 

 

The two spoke ahead of Tuesday’s presidential election for One Small Step, a collaboration between StoryCorps and 90.5 WESA that aims to connect people across the political divide through the act of conversation. They discussed the impact that strong political divides are having on the country and how the country can possible come together after a long and divisive presidential campaign.

 

Uffelman begins the conversation.

 

StoryCorps' One Small Step is made possible in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting, a private corporation funded by the American people.

