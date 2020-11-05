PA Counties Have Already Recorded More Votes Than In The 2016 Presidential Election

As election offices continue to count votes in Pennsylvania, at least nine northern and central counties have already recorded more votes than they cast in the 2016 presidential election.

Even though the vote count is not complete yet, counties including Blair, Clearfield, Clinton, Cameron, Elk, Forest, Huntingdon, Mifflin and Lycoming have already counted more votes this time than in the 2016 presidential election.

Dawn Graham is the director of elections in Clearfield County. More than 77% of all registered voters in the county voted in Tuesday's presidential election, which is 12% more than in 2016.

“I’ve never seen a 77% turnout,” Graham said. “I’ve been here 18 years. The other director for voter reg in here has been here 34 years. She’s never seen a turnout that high either.”

With more mail-in, provisional and absentee ballots to be processed, Graham said she expects Clearfield County will be done with the bulk of its election results by Monday.

Counties have until Friday evening to count mail-in ballots that are postmarked on Election Day and have until next Tuesday to count military and overseas civilian absentee ballots.