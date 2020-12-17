PA Interstate Crash Involving Up To 60 Cars Leaves 2 Dead

By 31 minutes ago
  • Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A crash involving dozens of vehicles on an interstate in central Pennsylvania has claimed the lives of two people, police said.

State police said the crash was reported Wednesday afternoon in the westbound lanes of Interstate 80 in Clinton County between the Loganton and Lock Haven exits.

Police said initial reports indicated that the crash involved 30 to 60 vehicles with multiple injuries including two fatalities.

Both lanes were closed for several hours but later reopened, police said. Police issued a reminder to people to “please stay home and do not travel unless it is absolutely necessary."

PennLive.com reports that the crash occurred not far from the site of a 58-vehicle crash a year ago Friday in a snow squall in which two people were killed.

The National Weather Service shortly after noon Wednesday issued a winter storm warning telling people in northern Pennsylvania to expect heavy snow with accumulations of 10 to 22 inches “with the highest amounts east of a line from State College to Lock Haven and Wellsboro."

Tags: 
Local Stories
Snow

Related Content

City School Board Rejects Proposed Tax Increase, Approves Nearly $670M Budget

By 54 minutes ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

The Pittsburgh Public Schools Board of Directors on Wednesday approved a $668.9 million 2021 budget. But the board declined to raise taxes on district residents in an effort to fill a widening budget deficit.

State-Run Psychiatric Hospital Can't Recruit Enough Workers, PA Risks Violating Federal Requirements

By Ed Mahon | Spotlight PA 13 hours ago
Dan Speicher / TribLIVE

A state-run psychiatric hospital with a long history of struggling to employ enough workers is now so short-staffed that it risks violating federal requirements for patient care, Spotlight PA has learned.

Allegheny County Residents Told To 'Shun' Businesses That Don't Comply With COVID-19 Mitigation

By 12 hours ago
Crack'd Egg / Facebook

Allegheny County’s top public health official is telling residents to give the cold shoulder to businesses that refuse to comply with Pennsylvania’s new COVID-19 restrictions.

Will Giving Pittsburghers Guaranteed Income Reduce Inequality? These Researchers Think So

By , & 23 hours ago
Jake Savitz / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: The principal investigators behind one of the first pilot programs for guaranteed basic income explains what they’ve learned so far, now that a similar project is coming to Pittsburgh; and a daughter reflects on how she honored her mother’s memory in lieu of a traditional Catholic mass during the pandemic.