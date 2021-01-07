PA Pushes Schools To Reopen

By Aaron Moselle & Avi Wolfman-Arent | WHYY 50 minutes ago
  • Office of Gov. Tom Wolf

Pennsylvania nudged school districts to reopen elementary schools Thursday by changing its official guidance.

Prior to Thursday, the Department of Education recommended that schools in counties with “substantial” COVID-19 transmission conduct all learning remotely.

They changed that guidance to say that schools in these counties could offer in-person instruction to elementary-aged students. All counties currently have “substantial” transmission, a state-established threshold that means they recorded at least 100 COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents over the preceding week.

The change in guidance will take effect at the beginning of the next semester — or around Jan. 25 — according to acting Secretary of Education, Noe Ortega.

“Schools are going to be encouraged to allow for elementary school students to return back to campus,” Ortega said at a Thursday press briefing.

The guidance is not binding, and indeed many schools have been open for weeks or months despite substantial community transmission. But the state’s recommendations still carry weight and could influence some districts to reopen in the coming weeks.

The official recommendations say that schools can have elementary kids back so long as six feet of separation is maintained among students. The state says schools can achieve this by bringing students back for half the week or using extra buildings such as secondary schools.

The state also recommends that schools “consider” offering in-person instruction to “targeted” groups such as students learning English and students with disabilities.

State officials defended this change in guidance by referencing new research on the risks of COVID-19 and the harm inflicted on the youngest online learners.

“The research on offering in-person instruction during COVID-19 continues to emerge,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “While it is impossible to eliminate the risk of disease transmission entirely within a school setting where community spread is present, recent studies have shown that when mitigation efforts, such as universal masking, physical distancing, and hand hygiene are followed, it may be safer for younger children, particularly elementary grade students, to return to in-person instruction.”

New research does suggest that reopening schools in areas with moderate or low COVID transmission seems not to increase community spread. And there’s evidence that elementary-age students are less likely to transmit the virus.

That said, the research is far cloudier when it comes to opening schools in areas with significant COVID transmission.


Read more from our partners, WHYY.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Schools
Pennsylvania Department of Education

Related Content

Middleman To Run For Judge, As Candidates See Openings On Ballot

By 1 hour ago
Lisa Middle campaign

Lisa Middleman, who ran an unsuccessful 2019 campaign for Allegheny County District Attorney that nevertheless rallied criminal-justice reformers to her cause, now hopes to hear cases rather than argue them. She intends to run in what will likely be a wide-open contest for one of the open seats on Allegheny County’s Court of Common Pleas this year.  

Split Court Tosses Pennsylvania Victims' Rights Amendment

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 3 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

A victims’ rights constitutional amendment that Pennsylvania voters apparently passed by a wide margin was thrown out Thursday by a divided state court that ruled it bundled too many changes together.

Rep. Mike Doyle Describes Capitol Scene As 'Chaos'

By , , & 8 hours ago
Jose Luis Magana / AP

On today's program: Rep. Mike Doyle describes the scene as supporters of President Donald Trump stormed the grounds of the United States Capitol during a Congressional joint session to certify the November election results; Marc Levy of the Associated Press breaks down attempted actions from Republicans in the Pennsylvania State Legislature to overturn certified election results on Tuesday. 