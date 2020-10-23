PA Reports Largest One-Day Total Of Coronavirus Cases

Pennsylvania reported its largest daily total of new coronavirus cases on Friday, as an additional 2,219 Pennsylvanians have tested positive for COVID-19.

“Daily increases are now comparable with what we saw in April 2020,” said a press release from the state's Department of Health.

The department reports it’s seeing significant increases among younger age groups, particularly 19 to 24-year-olds. In southwestern Pennsylvania this group comprises nearly 13 percent of all cases. Back in April, it was just 5 percent of cases.

DOH also reported 33 new COVID-19 deaths. The number is far lower from the state’s peak of COVID-19 fatalities, which occurred in late April. However, increases in hospitalizations and deaths tend to trail any uptick in infections by several weeks.

According to state data, medical resources to treat COVID-19 patients are currently sufficient. Less than 23 percent of adult ICU beds, 25 percent of ventilators and 40 percent of airborne isolation rooms in Pennsylvania are in use.

Due to the virus's abilty to spread quickly and agressively, those resources could deplete rapidly. Many places, including parts of Wisconsin, are struggling to care for patients due to surges of COVID-19 illness.

In Pennsylvania, there are currently 1,068 people are hospitalized with COVID-19. Of those, 156 are in Allegheny County.