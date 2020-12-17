PA Restaurant Group Wants Latest COVID Restrictions Reversed

By 22 minutes ago
  • GENE J. PUSKAR / AP

The coronavirus could force nearly half of Pennsylvania restaurants to close permanently in 2021 if business owners don’t get more relief soon, according to the Pennsylvania Restaurant and Lodging Association.

 

 


“Most of these are going to be the independent, beloved restaurants that are the heartbeat of many of our downtown areas,” said John Longstreet, the association’s President and CEO. “They don’t have the resources, or they don’t have restaurants in other states that are still operating at reasonable levels to help carry them through.”

Longstreet said that according to PRLA survey data, roughly 12,000 restaurants 45% of all the restaurants in the state were in dire need of financial support. He said the situation is being made worse by a new Pennsylvania mandate banning indoor activity at bars and restaurants until January 4.

Pennsylvania’s new mitigation efforts are in response to record numbers of COVID-19 cases across the state. Officials hope the mandate will prevent hospitals from being overwhelmed by patients suffering from the disease. 

But Longstreet said the previous restrictions for restaurants were already stringent.

“The governor had restaurants operating at 25% or 50% [capacity],” he said. “That was good, safe operating standards. If people don’t feel comfortable with that, they shouldn't frequent restaurants.”

Longstreet wants Gov. Tom Wolf to reverse the mandate, and plans to lobby the state legislature to waive fees and allow restaurants to defer prepayment of sales tax to help cash flow.

But while he said it’s important to keep restaurants afloat so that Pennsylvanians have jobs to return to when the pandemic is over, there is an immediate need to provide unemployment benefits to laid-off workers now.

“Workers desperately need unemployment, unemployment is running out,” Longstreet said. “There’s as many as hundreds of thousands of employees across the state that have no income between now and January 4 – right at Christmastime. They need help.” 

Currently, there’s no federal aid left in Pennsylvania to do so. In November, state Republicans and Wolf used $1.2 billion the state received in federal coronavirus aid to balance the state budget.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Bars and Restaurants
COVID-19

Related Content

Will Giving Pittsburghers Guaranteed Income Reduce Inequality? These Researchers Think So

By , & 21 hours ago
Jake Savitz / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: The principal investigators behind one of the first pilot programs for guaranteed basic income explains what they’ve learned so far, now that a similar project is coming to Pittsburgh; and a daughter reflects on how she honored her mother’s memory in lieu of a traditional Catholic mass during the pandemic.

The Pandemic Has Complicated Funerals, Forcing Some To Find Other Ways To Grieve

By 22 hours ago
Kathy Slencak

Funeral services are a rite of passage that provide mourners a place to express the many feelings that accompany the loss of a loved one. But the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent restrictions on large gatherings have changed — and in some cases prevented — these rituals.

 

Pennsylvania Senators Support COVID-19 Relief Compromise

By Dec 15, 2020
AP

Pennsylvania’s two Senators say they support a new COVID-19 relief package that a bipartisan group of lawmakers unveiled Monday. The plan would prioritize areas of agreement while leaving more contentious issues to be resolved later.