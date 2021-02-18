Packaging To Blame For Misallocation Of Vaccine Doses

  • A health worker holds up a bottle of a dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to be administered to over eighty-year-olds, at a vaccine center in Rome's Auditorium, Monday, Feb. 15, 2021.
Each afternoon, we'll be sharing a roundup of the day's latest updates and headlines around the coronavirus pandemic and vaccine rollout in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

 

Thurdsay, Feb. 18, 2021

A significant bottleneck will delay thousands of Pennsylvanians from getting the second dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

Part of the reason that providers might have mistaken second-dose allotments for first doses is because the packaging is the same.

“Not everyone was tracking that as closely as we assumed they were. And the department is putting into place better tracking systems,” Pennsylvania Department of Health spokesman Barry Ciccocioppo said.

The health department assures people that they will receive the second Moderna shot within 42 days—which is the recommended window by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
 

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

  • 247 new cases
  • No new deaths

Pennsylvania:

  • 3,345 new cases
  • 94 new deaths
  • 2,174 patients hospitalized
  • 465 patients in ICU
  • 1,832,638 vaccine doses administered
