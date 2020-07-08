Pence, Biden To Hit Pennsylvania Campaign Trail On Same Day

Former Vice President Joe Biden will campaign in Pennsylvania on Thursday, the same day that his successor, Mike Pence, will make several stops in the premier presidential battleground state.

The men are working the campaign trail in Pennsylvania with fewer than four months until the election, with recent polls showing Biden leading in Pennsylvania.

Biden, the presumptive Democratic presidential nominee, on Thursday plans to tour a metal works plant in Dunmore in northeastern Pennsylvania and speak about his economic recovery plan, the campaign said in an advisory.

Biden, who grew up in nearby Scranton, is targeting a region where President Donald Trump showed unexpected strength in the 2016 election, when he narrowly won Pennsylvania and shifted the state’s electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

Pence, meanwhile, is mixing official and campaign business. He will attend a fundraiser at Kreider Farms in Lancaster County and discuss the economy at Rajant Corp., a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology.

In Philadelphia, he will meet with six officers injured in a standoff last August and families of officers killed in the line of duty, a Fraternal Order of Police spokesman said. The union is holding a “Back the Blue” rally afterward.

Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month. Biden, whose campaign headquarters are in Philadelphia, has already made several campaign appearances in Pennsylvania in recent weeks.

