Pence's Pennsylvania Visit Includes Fundraiser, ‘Back The Blue’ Rally

By 8 hours ago
  • Jacquelyn Martin / AP

Vice President Mike Pence will travel again to Pennsylvania this week, dropping in on an important presidential battleground state on Thursday.

Pence will take a bus tour from Lancaster to Philadelphia, including taking part in a roundtable discussion at Rajant Corp., a suburban Philadelphia maker of wireless communication technology, his office said. Then he will speak to Philadelphia police officers at their union hall, the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge No. 5, in the city before they hold a “Back the Blue” rally.

He will also attend a fundraiser in Manheim, said Bob Asher, Pennsylvania's Republican national committeeman. Asher said he expects to meet the fundraiser's $1 million goal to benefit President Donald Trump's reelection campaign.

Pence was last in Pennsylvania last month.

Trump’s shocking 2016 victory in Pennsylvania helped him capture the White House, and shifted the state’s electoral votes to the Republican column for the first time since 1988.

The presumptive Democratic nominee, former Vice President Joe Biden, has numerous ties to Pennsylvania.

He grew up in the Democratic bastion of Scranton, where he is viewed as a hometown boy. He also is making his headquarters in Philadelphia after living just across the border in Wilmington, Delaware, for decades as that state's longtime U.S. senator.

