Pennsylvania Breaks Past 9M Voters At Registration Deadline

Monday was the last day in Pennsylvania to register to vote in the Nov. 3 election in which the presidential battleground state is playing a central role in the contest between President Donald Trump and former Vice President Joe Biden.

Voter registration in the state hit a record high in this cycle.

State elections officials said Monday that voter rolls in Pennsylvania passed 9 million.

That includes more than 4.2 million Democrats and more than 3.5 million Republicans. Democrats continue to hold a substantial registration edge, but Republicans have narrowed the gap by about 200,000 from 2016′s presidential election to about 700,000 now.