Pennsylvania Casts 20 Electoral College Votes For Biden

By 1 hour ago
  • President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
    President-elect Joe Biden speaks Tuesday, Nov. 10, 2020, at The Queen theater in Wilmington, Del.
    Carolyn Kaster / AP

Pennsylvania’s 20 Electoral College members cast their votes Monday for president-elect Joe Biden.

Similar votes are happening around the country. Despite President Donald Trump’s many attempts to overturn the election results through the courts, the final electoral college vote will make official a result that has been clear since November: Biden won the electoral college, as well as the popular vote.

“I hope you can see me smiling behind this mask,” said Democratic Party Chair Nancy Mills, after the vote was officially tallied. She noted she was the first woman to preside over an electoral college vote in Pa.

This year’s meeting of the Electoral College looked a little different from usual.

The electors congregated in an auditorium in Harrisburg, not far from the state Capitol.

They typically meet on the state House floor, but the Capitol is restricting public access due to the pandemic. Several lawmakers who attended in-person sessions at the Capitol in recent weeks tested positive for coronavirus.

After the Pennsylvania Department of State certified Biden’s victory in the state, the president-elect selected Pennsylvania’s electoral college representatives. They include elected officials from all levels of government, such as Attorney General Josh Shapiro and House Democratic Whip Jordan Harris, along with labor leaders and local Democratic organizers.

It is possible for electors to cast protest ballots against a winning presidential candidate, but it’s extremely rare. Four years ago, protesters descended on the Capitol and urged electors for President Trump to vote against him, but all 20 of the votes went to him and Vice President Mike Pence.

As expected, all voted this year for Biden.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Election 2020
Joe Biden

Related Content

First COVID-19 Vaccines Rolled Out In Pittsburgh

By & 2 hours ago
UPMC Livestream

Five UPMC employees were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsburgh Monday. UPMC received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at 9:15 a.m. at Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville. The first shipment contained 975 doses; the state of Pennsylvania is slated to receive 100 shipments, equaling 97,500 doses total.

With New State Restrictions, Restaurant Workers Say They Need Federal Support

By , & 7 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

On today's program: After Governor Tom Wolf’s announcement, two local restaurant workers explain why new COVID-19 restrictions mean more Pennsylvanians will struggle to stay afloat, and another stimulus/relief package is needed; and with the Electoral College convening today, veteran political reporter John Micek describes what’s at stake for Republicans who don’t fall in line with the president’s calls to reject election results.

Electoral College Vote A Big Step To Move Past Election

By Marc Levy | Associated Press 8 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

When the 20 Pennsylvania loyalists selected by President-elect Joe Biden gather to cast their electoral vote ballots on Monday, it will be a big step toward leaving behind the chaos of the election and its aftermath.

The ceremony at the Capitol Complex in Harrisburg will be unusual not only for its pandemic restrictions, but also for its importance in officially anointing the president-elect amid a deluge of lawsuits and browbeating of state officials by President Donald Trump in an effort to overturn Biden's victory in the state.