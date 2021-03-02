Pennsylvania Determining How To Distribute Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is still determining how it will dole out doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been rumors that Pennsylvania would use its allotment of the newly authorized Johnson and Johnson vaccine for educators. But health department senior advisor Lindsay Maudlin wouldn’t confirm this.

“We’re currently working with the legislative COVID task force members, PEMA, and other partners to determine how to use the first supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Maudlin said.

The Department of Health says more details will be announced on COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers later this week.

There are more than 155,000 public school teachers in Pennsylvania. This number does not include classroom aides, social workers, administrative and facilities staff, or private school employees.

Pittsburgh City Council passes eviction moratorium

It requires landlords to renew leases even for tenants who haven't paid rent if the failure to pay is a result of the coronavirus. Ariel Worthy reports the bill does allow landlords to remove tenants who've damaged property or engaged in crime. And landlords can evict renters if they prove a failure to pay rent isn't due to the coronavirus.

The Commission on Human Relations will oversee those cases. The moratorium expires once the city lifts its declaration of emergency.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

200 new cases

1 new death

Pennsylvania: