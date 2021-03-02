Pennsylvania Determining How To Distribute Johnson & Johnson Vaccine

By 2 hours ago
  • Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021.
    Boxes of the Johnson and Johnson COVID-19 vaccine are shown at the McKesson Corporation in Shepherdsville, Ky., Monday, March 1, 2021.
    Timothy D. Easly / AP

The Pennsylvania Department of Health is still determining how it will dole out doses of the new Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine.

There have been rumors that Pennsylvania would use its allotment of the newly authorized Johnson and Johnson vaccine for educators. But health department senior advisor Lindsay Maudlin wouldn’t confirm this.

“We’re currently working with the legislative COVID task force members, PEMA, and other partners to determine how to use the first supply of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine,” Maudlin said.

The Department of Health says more details will be announced on COVID-19 vaccinations for teachers later this week.

There are more than 155,000 public school teachers in Pennsylvania. This number does not include classroom aides, social workers, administrative and facilities staff, or private school employees.  

Rebecca, 70, described getting the COVID-19 vaccine as winning the lottery. She joined hundreds of others at a clinic on the North Shore on Tuesday, March 2, 2021.
Credit Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh City Council passes eviction moratorium

It requires landlords to renew leases even for tenants who haven't paid rent if the failure to pay is a result of the coronavirus. Ariel Worthy reports the bill does allow landlords to remove tenants who've damaged property or engaged in crime. And landlords can evict renters if they prove a failure to pay rent isn't due to the coronavirus.

The Commission on Human Relations will oversee those cases. The moratorium expires once the city lifts its declaration of emergency.

LATEST NUMBERS

Allegheny County:

  • 200 new cases
  • 1 new death

Pennsylvania:

  • 2,564 new cases
  • 74 new deaths
  • 1,715 patients hospitalized
  • 366 patients in ICU
  • 2,483,631 doses of vaccine administered
Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus Updates

Related Content

Allegheny County Judge Sued For Allegedly Blocking Virtual Access To Court Proceedings

By 7 hours ago
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani was sued in federal court Tuesday for allegedly barring volunteer court observers from virtually attending hearings in his courtroom.

Long-Term Care Facilities Aren't Getting Prioritized For Vaccination, Says Industry Leader

By , , & 7 hours ago
Gerry Broome / AP


On today's program: The president and CEO of the Pennsylvania Health Care Association says long-term care facilities aren’t getting the COVID-19 vaccine priority they need; a World War II veteran who helped break German U-boat codes celebrates her 100th birthday; and amid an impending budget shortfall, the Port Authority of Allegheny County is accepting public comment about its long-term transit plans.

Advocates And Officials Brace For Increase In Foreclosures

By 11 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

A program that assists Pennsylvanians facing mortgage foreclosures is bracing for a wave of pandemic-related need, at the same time that it’s worrying about its own finances.