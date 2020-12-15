Pennsylvania To Get More Than 100K Vaccine Doses

By 1 hour ago
  • Psychiatry resident Deborah Levy receives the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Ayonna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
    Psychiatry resident Deborah Levy receives the new Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine from registered nurse Ayonna Williams at the Southeast Louisiana Veterans Health Care System Medical Center in New Orleans, Tuesday, Dec. 15, 2020.
    Gerald Herbert / AP

Pennsylvania will receive an initial shipment of more than 110,000 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, the state Department of Health announced Monday as UPMC began giving the shots to its health workers.

Nearly 90 hospitals across the state will receive an initial 97,500 doses directly from Pfizer, the health department said. Philadelphia is getting its own allotment of 13,650 doses.

The vaccine is going to hospitals that have the ability to store it, with the first shots to be given to health workers, first responders and residents and staff in nursing homes and other congregate settings, the health department said.

The state health secretary, Dr. Rachel Levine, issued an order that requires vaccine providers to report demographic information on people who get the shots, including gender, race and ethnicity.

UPMC, which was among the first to get a shipment, said it began administering the shots on Monday.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Related Content

Allegheny County To Pay For Remote ‘Learning Hubs’ Attended By Hundreds of Local Students

By 4 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

About 1,000 students – 700 from Pittsburgh Public Schools – have spent the past few months logging into their online classes and completeing their homework in churches, community centers, YMCAs and Boys and Girls Clubs. 

Aurora Acquires Uber's ATG, Will Retain Culture

By , & 3 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

On today's program: We hear what’s next for Aurora since acquiring Uber’s self-driving branch; and the Pittsburgh Mercy President and CEO on what’s different about opening winter shelters this year for unhoused residents.

Pittsburgh City Council Plans To Pull Mon-Oakland Connector Funding This Year

By 16 hours ago
Courtesy of the Department of Mobility and Infrastructure

Millions set aside for an infrastructure project in Pittsburgh’s 2021 capital budget will instead be used to fund housing, small businesses and street improvements.

First COVID-19 Vaccines Rolled Out In Pittsburgh

By & 22 hours ago
UPMC Livestream

Five UPMC employees were the first to receive the COVID-19 vaccine in Pittsburgh Monday. UPMC received its first shipment of the Pfizer vaccine at 9:15 a.m. at Children’s Hospital in Lawrenceville. The first shipment contained 975 doses; the state of Pennsylvania is slated to receive 100 shipments, equaling 97,500 doses total.