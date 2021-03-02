Pennsylvania Republicans Stop Just Short Of Censuring Toomey

By 3 hours ago
  • Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

Pennsylvania's Republican Party has expressed its disapproval of U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey over his vote to convict Donald Trump during the former president’s second impeachment trial, while stopping short of issuing the more serious — albeit still symbolic — censure that some members had pushed for.

The vote counting wrapped up late Monday night, completing a five-hour remote video meeting last week that had to be continued because of technical problems, state committee members said.

The vote count was 128-124, with 13 abstaining, to approve a statement expressing disappointment with fellow Republican Toomey, but not a censure, state committee members said.

Toomey’s vote to convict — and his earlier assessment that Trump had committed “impeachable offenses” in connection with the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol — set off a wave of pro-Trump county party condemnations of Toomey in Pennsylvania.

A censure vote is a symbolic gesture that would have had no real effect on Toomey, who announced in October that he will not run again for office. Toomey appeared on the meeting call last week to defend himself — and Trump supporter U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly, who showed up to defend the senator — but Toomey has not publicly backed down from his vote.

The state party brass have remained silent publicly about the meeting, and have yet to release any information about it.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Pat Toomey

Related Content

Advocates And Officials Brace For Increase In Foreclosures

By 11 hours ago
Sarah Schneider / 90.5 WESA

A program that assists Pennsylvanians facing mortgage foreclosures is bracing for a wave of pandemic-related need, at the same time that it’s worrying about its own finances.

Pro Teams Allowing Fans As Pennsylvania Eases Restrictions

By 8 hours ago
Gene J. Puskar / AP

Fans will soon return to pro sports venues whose stands have been empty for a year or more as Pennsylvania on Monday eased restrictions on large gatherings to reflect a sustained slide in new COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

The state also is lifting restrictions on out-of-state travel and considering a plan to vaccinate teachers.

Monday's developments came as Pennsylvania prepared to receive its initial allotment of doses of the newly approved, one-shot Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

Allegheny County Judge Sued For Allegedly Blocking Virtual Access To Court Proceedings

By 7 hours ago
90.5 WESA

Allegheny County Common Pleas Judge Anthony Mariani was sued in federal court Tuesday for allegedly barring volunteer court observers from virtually attending hearings in his courtroom.