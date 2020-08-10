Pennsylvania Sees 601 New COVID-19 Infections, 3 More Deaths

  A woman and man wear COVID-19 protective masks as she pushes her shopping cart and a man loads his truck in a parking lot, Friday, July 3, 2020, in McCandless, Pa.
    A woman and man wear COVID-19 protective masks as she pushes her shopping cart and a man loads his truck in a parking lot, Friday, July 3, 2020, in McCandless, Pa.
Pennsylvania's new cases of COVID-19 reached 601 on Monday, the state Health Department reported, and there three additional deaths were reported.

So far nearly 120,000 Pennsylvanians have been infected with the coronabirus, and 7,317 have died.

Officials say cases among younger people, notably those 19 to 24, have been increasing significantly. Cases among younger age groups have become more common than in those 50 and older.

The number of infections is thought to be far higher than the state’s confirmed case count because many people have not been tested, and studies suggest people can be infected without feeling sick.

For most people, the virus causes mild or moderate symptoms that clear up in a couple of weeks. Older adults and people with existing health problems are at higher risk of more severe illness, including pneumonia, or death.

Schools To Get More State Virus Analysis To Guide Reopening

Under pressure to give schools more health guidance about how to safely reopen, Gov. Tom Wolf's administration said Monday that it will provide recommendations to school districts based on the local rate of transmission of the coronavirus.

WESA Daily Briefing: August 10, 2020

News on the coronavirus pandemic, protests, 2020 election and more from around Pittsburgh, Allegheny County and southwestern Pennsylvania. 

Find all of the WESA Daily Briefing posts here

Editor's note: This post will be frequently updated with the latest news.

2:25 p.m. - Pride taking a "hiatus" this year

Colleges Plan Return To Campus With New Health And Safety Guidelines

On today's program: Local colleges and universities plan to welcome students back to campus amid the pandemic; a Pittsburgh-based research firm says one third of parents surveyed are uncomfortable sending their children back into classrooms; and experiences with racism take a toll on the mental health of people of color.