Pennsylvania Senate OKs $912M Pandemic Recovery Aid Bill

By 1 hour ago
  • Carolyn Kaster / AP

Pennsylvania's state Senate on Wednesday unanimously approved legislation to distribute just over $900 million to aid schools and hospitality-related businesses hit hard by the coronavirus, as well as people struggling to pay rent or utility bills.

The bill still requires approval from the state House of Representatives and Gov. Tom Wolf.

Most of the $912 million being directed by the bill is federal aid approved by Congress in last month's coronavirus recovery package.

Some of it, $145 million, is reserve cash from a worker’s compensation fund that Wolf last month had asked lawmakers to send to businesses hit hard by the pandemic. The money would be available through counties in grants of up to $50,000 for bars, restaurants and hotels.

The majority of the money, $570 million, would be divided up to counties based on population to help people struggling to pay rent or utilities. Landlords and tenants would be eligible to apply.

The rest of the money, $197 million, would be distributed to educational institutions that did not get a cut of the $2.2 billion in federal coronavirus aid that public schools and charter schools are receiving under last month's federal coronavirus recovery package.

Most of it would go to private schools.

Tags: 
Local Stories
pandemic relief
Pennsylvania Legislature

Related Content

Labor PACs Stay Quiet On Campaign Donations Following Insurrection

By 2 hours ago
J. Scott Applewhite / AP

When U.S. Rep. Guy Reschenthaler and U.S. Rep. Mike Kelly voted against the certification of election results following the insurrection at the U.S. Capitol, they joined many Republican members of Congress who stand to lose future campaign contributions from some of the largest corporate interests in the country.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

For The First Time Ever, Allegheny County Meets Federal Air Quality Standards

By Reid Frazier | StateImpact Pennsylvania 2 hours ago
Reid Frazier / StateImpact Pennsylvania

Allegheny County is meeting federal air quality standards for the first time ever at all eight of its monitors, the county said. 