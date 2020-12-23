Pennsylvania State Police Are Recruiting Horses

By Ximena Conde | WHYY 1 hour ago
  • Police on horses gather a crowd of protesters towards the sidewalk on Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Approximately 300 protesters showed up on August 2, 2018, outside of the Make America Great Again rally.
    Police on horses gather a crowd of protesters towards the sidewalk on Highland Park Boulevard in Wilkes-Barre, PA. Approximately 300 protesters showed up on August 2, 2018, outside of the Make America Great Again rally.
    Natalie Piserchio for WHYY

Some horses working in Pennsylvania’s State Police mounted patrol unit could be retiring soon and the humans are recruiting possible replacements.

“There isn’t a set retirement age for Pennsylvania State Police horses, the animals kind of let us know when it’s their time to retire… it’s an individual decision for the horses,” said spokesman Ryan Tarkowski.

Changes in energy, temperament, or other behavior are signs that it may be time for one of the 28 horses to hang up their policing duties.

Like their human counterparts, horses who want to join the force have to go through a training and trial period — 120 days for the four-legged troopers – which is why recruitment starts now, said Tarkowski.

In the past, donations have typically come from horse owners who can no longer afford to maintain the horse or feel it would benefit from the physical activity.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Police

Related Content

Union Alleges Hotel Misused Federal Pandemic-Relief Funds

By Dec 21, 2020
Photo by Bill O'Driscoll / 90.5 WESA News

A hospitality workers’ union says Pittsburgh’s landmark Omni William Penn Hotel improperly used a federal pandemic-relief program meant to keep workers on the payroll.

Pittsburgh And Pennsylvania Coronavirus Updates

By Nov 10, 2020

90.5 WESA is following the latest updates and COVID-19 case numbers in Allegheny County and across Pennsylvania. 

We'll be updating this post as we get information. Check back often for updates. 

Top Stories Of 2020: Here's How Pennsylvania Laid The Last Brick To The White House.

By Sam Dunklau | WITF 15 hours ago
Andrew Harnik / AP

 The 2020 election brought Pennsylvania renewed national attention as a battleground state, and was the place that both handed President-elect Joe Biden his electoral victory and delivered Republicans broad down-ballot victories.