Pennsylvania Votes For GOP Auditor, Congressional Incumbents

Pennsylvania voters are returning at least 17 incumbent members to Congress with one race undecided, and have elected the first Republican auditor general in more than two decades.

Two more incumbent congressional Democrats won Friday, U.S. Reps. Susan Wild in the Allentown area and Matt Cartwright in Scranton.

The only uncalled congressional race in the state is in the Pittsburgh area, where U.S. Rep. Conor Lamb faces Republican Sean Parnell.

Republican Timothy DeFoor will be the state's next auditor general after outpacing Democrat Nina Ahmad.

Vote counting continues for attorney general and treasurer. Republicans will keep majority control of both chambers of the General Assembly.

Former Vice President Joe Biden has taken a lead in Pennsylvania, putting him on track to win the presidency as mail ballots remaining to be counted in the state are expected to break hard for Democrats.

Joe Biden’s odds of winning the White House increased Wednesday, even without winning Pennsylvania, as the Associated Press called Wisconsin and Michigan for the former vice president.