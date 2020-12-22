Pennsylvania's Jobless Rate Falls Again, Dips Below U.S. Rate

By 46 minutes ago
  • Gene J. Puskar / AP

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate fell for a seventh straight month in November, dipping below the national rate, as payrolls continued to rebound from pandemic-driven shutdowns, according to state figures released Friday.

Still, the state's labor force shrank, and Pennsylvania has yet to recover many of the jobs lost to the economic impact of the coronavirus.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate was 6.6% in November, down eight-tenths of a percentage point from October's adjusted rate of 7.4%, the state Department of Labor and Industry said.

The state’s pandemic-driven unemployment high was 16.1% in April, the highest rate in more than four decades of record-keeping.

The national rate was 6.7% in November, and unemployment rates dropped in November in 25 states, according to the federal Bureau of Labor Statistics. Pennsylvania's unemployment rate had been one of the highest in the nation during last spring's shutdowns.

In a survey of households, the labor force shrank by an estimated 40,000 in November, closer to 6.3 million. The state hit a record high of almost 6.6 million who were working or looking for work in February. The number of unemployed fell by 55,000, while the number of employed grew by 15,000.

Payrolls in Pennsylvania grew in November, by a projected 21,000, according to surveys of employers. Pennsylvania has now regained about 57% of the 1.1 million jobs lost since mid-March, according to state figures.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Coronavirus
Coronavirus in Pennsylvania

Related Content

Vaccinations Grow In Pennsylvania, 2nd Vaccine Arriving Soon

By 53 minutes ago
Frank Augstein / AP Pool, File

More than 17,000 doses of a COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to health care workers at Pennsylvania hospitals, the state health secretary said Monday, as hospitals remain stressed by coronavirus patient loads and a second vaccine from Moderna is expected to arrive this week.

As The Gap Between Students And Teachers Of Color Widens In PA, Black Families Demand Change

By Soujourner Ahebeen | Keystone Crossroads 14 hours ago
Kimberly Paynter / WHYY

When Ashley Dawson was in first grade, she was one of only a few Black students at Walnut Street Elementary in Darby.

But in fifth grade, her teacher, principal and assistant principal at the Delaware County school were all Black women. It’s what inspired Dawson, who now works as a family involvement coordinator at a cyber charter, to pursue a career in education.

She was sitting in assembly when she first saw Principal Renee Musgrove and Assistant Principal Ivy Brown.

Pittsburgh City Council Passes Budget, Revives Parks Tax As Year Winds Down

By 14 hours ago
Sarah Kovash / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh City Council took a final vote to approve the city's half-billion dollar budget Monday -- and shortly afterward took steps to enact a year-old tax hike to help improve city parks.

High Court Opening Tops Pennsylvania's 2021 Judicial Races

By Mark Scolforo | Associated Press 49 minutes ago
Carolyn Kaster / AP

Statewide judicial races will be among Pennsylvania's most closely watched election contests in the coming year, with lawyers and judges around the state already lining up supporters and trying to figure out if they can raise enough money to win.

The marquee race will be for Supreme Court, where the Democrats' 5-2 majority has flexed its muscle with a series of rulings this year about mail-in balloting and coronavirus restrictions.