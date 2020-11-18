Peters Township School District Disciplined For Marching Band's Costumes

By Associated Press 54 minutes ago
  • The Peters Township Middle School, in McMurray, Pa., is shown on March 27, 2003.
    The Peters Township Middle School, in McMurray, Pa., is shown on March 27, 2003.
    KEITH SRAKOCIC / AP

Officials have disciplined a western Pennsylvania high school because of costumes worn by some members of its marching band that were perceived as blackface.

The Western Pennsylvania Interscholastic Athletic League on Tuesday placed the Peters Township School District on probation until Oct. 31, 2021 and ordered it to submit a written plan to “educate and eradicate the social and racial insensitivity displayed by the marching band.”

At least two members of the band wore black full-body suits during a pregame performance when the school, which is comprised of mostly white students, played Woodland Hills, a predominantly Black school, on Oct. 30.

The Woodland Hills community likened the outfits to wearing blackface.

In a statement to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, a Peters district spokeswoman said the district found the students "acted without racist or harmful intent.”

“Nonetheless, their choice of costumes, in the context of the game, was insensitive. The investigation also revealed that there were multiple missed opportunities for adults present at the game to address the costumes prior to the students entering the field," Shelly Belcher said.

“We’re very happy with the outcome of the incident with Peters Township,” Woodland Hills Superintendent James Harris told the newspaper.

Tags: 
Local Stories

Related Content

Pennsylvania Sharpens Mask Mandate, Orders Virus Testing

By 22 hours ago
Matt Rourke / AP

Pennsylvania is strengthening its mask mandate and will require out-of-state travelers to test negative for the coronavirus before arrival, health officials announced Tuesday, taking additional steps to address a sharp increase in infections and hospitalizations.

Allegheny County Judge Accused Of Making Racist Remarks Resigns

By Associated Press 4 hours ago
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A judge in western Pennsylvania accused of making racially insensitive comments has resigned one day before he was to face a misconduct trial.