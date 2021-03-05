Philly State Lawmaker Considering Running For U.S. Senate

By 40 minutes ago
  • Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street, an Electoral College member, speaks to the media outside The Forum near the Pennsylvania state Capitol after voting in the 2020 presidential contest, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.
    Pennsylvania state Sen. Sharif Street, an Electoral College member, speaks to the media outside The Forum near the Pennsylvania state Capitol after voting in the 2020 presidential contest, Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, in Harrisburg, Pa.
    Matt Slocum / AP

Sharif Street, a Democratic state senator from Philadelphia and the vice chair of the state Democratic Party, said he is considering running for Pennsylvania’s open U.S. Senate seat in next year’s election.

Street, 46, was just elected to his second term in the state Senate last year. He will start an exploratory committee of more than 100 people next month to start the formal process, he said.

Street, who has a law degree from the University of Pennsylvania and spent almost two decades as a lawyer, is the son of former Philadelphia Mayor John Street.

He has spent the past couple years campaigning around Pennsylvania for Democratic candidates as the state party's No. 2 official.

“We had a 67-county strategy and we needed that in order to elect Joe Biden and we needed that to elect (U.S. Sen.) Bob Casey and we needed that to elect (Gov.) Tom Wolf,” Street said. “And I think we’re going to bring a 67-county strategy in 2022.”

The race is wide open for both parties in what could become the nation’s most competitive Senate contest next year after Republican Sen. Pat Toomey announced in October that he would not run for a third term.

Already declared on the Democratic side are Lt. Gov. John Fetterman and state Rep. Malcolm Kenyatta of Philadelphia.

On the Republican side, Jeff Bartos, the GOP’s unsuccessful candidate for lieutenant governor in 2018, has filed paperwork to run, as have more than a half-dozen of unknown or first-time candidates from both parties.

Tags: 
Local Stories
Politics
Sharif Street

Related Content

Toomey Rails Against $1.9 Trillion Pandemic Relief Package

By 52 minutes ago
Manuel Balce Ceneta / AP

U.S. Sen. Pat Toomey said there’s “no justification” for the $1.9 trillion pandemic relief package House Democrats passed last week, and that instead of distributing more federal money, the economy should reopen immediately.

Health Leaders Advise Residents To Take Whatever COVID-19 Vaccine Is Available

By Mar 4, 2021
Katie Blackley / 90.5 WESA

A letter released Thursday by medical leaders from the region’s 12 health care systems says vaccination is the quickest path to return to normal.

Elk, Montour Counties Lead In Pennsylvania Vaccinations

By & Min Xian | WPSU Mar 3, 2021
Min Xian / WPSU

As the COVID-19 vaccine rolls out unevenly in Pennsylvania, Elk County is a leader in administration of shots. The rural county ranks second in the rate of fully vaccinated residents in the commonwealth, according to the Department of Health’s dashboard Tuesday. 