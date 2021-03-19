PHOTOS: Pittsburgh's Newest Firefighters Show Off Skills, Talk Training During COVID-19

By 1 hour ago
  • Class of 2021 graduate Andrew Koziell, poses with his daughter after being officially sworn into the department at a ceremony on Friday, March 19, 2021.
    Class of 2021 graduate Andrew Koziell, poses with his daughter after being officially sworn into the department at a ceremony on Friday, March 19, 2021.
    Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA

For Andrew Koziell, the past 32 weeks have been “trying” as a Pittsburgh Bureau of Fire recruit.  The pandemic has posed challenges for the class of 2021 firefighters, but this group persisted through a training season unlike any other. 

“I’m tired, but I’m also extremely happy,” Koziell said, holding his daughter alongside family members who attended the outdoor graduation ceremony on Friday. The event included a live skills demonstration at the Pittsburgh Police and Fire Training Academy on Washington Boulevard.

 

Newly sworn in firefighters approach a burning building as a part of the skills demonstration.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA

The 2021 class consisted of 23 graduates, a smaller class size than usual due to the coronavirus pandemic safety precautions. City of Pittsburgh Fire Chief Darryl Jones said this graduating class in particular has undergone more intensive training than usual, however, he said this makes them more prepared for the field.

“Get used to it,” Jones joked to recruits as they were sworn in by Mayor Bill Peduto. 

After the swearing-in ceremony, the recruits demonstrated their skills and put out a fire at the training facility. They also showed their emergency medical technician skills, something all firefighters are also trained in alongside fire safety. 

The new firefighters will join their assigned departments on Monday for their first assignments.

The class of 2021 Pittsburgh Fire Bureau faces friends and family members after demonstrating their newly acquired skills.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA
Richard Bellasario poses with his daughter dressed in a firefighter’s costume after the ceremony. The outfit has the family's last name on the back.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA

Pittsburgh Fire Fighters IAFF Local No.1 President Ralph Sicuro addressing new graduates.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA
New recruits Scott Kramer (left) and Dan King (middle) pose with Captain Richard King (right).
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA
A demo tower recruits used during their training at the Pittsburgh Police & Fire Training Academy on Washington Boulevard.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA
Family and friends of the new recruits gathered along the training facilities to watch the skills demonstration.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA
Chief Darryl Jones talks about the resilience of the class of 2021.
Credit Isabelle Schmeler / 90.5 WESA

Start your morning with today’s news on Pittsburgh and Pennsylvania. Sign up for WESA’s Inbox Edition newsletter.

 

Tags: 
Local Stories
pittsburgh bureau of Fire
Pittsburgh Firefighters

Related Content

Barletta To Decide Soon On Whether To Run For Governor

By 2 hours ago
Susan Walsh / AP

Lou Barletta, the former congressman who unsuccessfully challenged U.S. Sen. Bob Casey in 2018, said Friday that he will make a decision in the next few weeks on whether to seek the Republican nomination for governor of Pennsylvania in 2022.

Allegheny County May Be Headed For A Spring COVID Surge

By Mar 17, 2021
KATIE BLACKLEY / 90.5 WESA

Allegheny County might be headed towards another coronavirus case surge, officials say.

Pennsylvania Follows IRS In Delaying Tax Deadline To May 17

By Associated Press 5 hours ago
PA Dept. of Revenue

Pennsylvania will delay its tax filing deadline from April 15 until May 17, after the Internal Revenue Service said it is delaying the federal tax filing deadline until May 17, the state Department of Revenue said Thursday.